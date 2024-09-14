Annandale man charged for stabbing, killing wife during argument

Charges have been filed against an Annandale man who stabbed and killed his wife during an argument.

Rodney Allen Andersen, 85, was charged with second-degree murder for killing his wife early Thursday morning. The maximum sentence is 40 years.

According to court documents, law enforcement was dispatched to the 30 block of Knollwood Street West in Annandale at 9:54 a.m. after Andersen called 911 to report that he had stabbed his wife.

Annandale police arrived and unsuccessfully tried to get Andersen to leave the home. Officers then entered the home and found Andersen sitting on the steps with his hands on his head.

Authorities saw a woman on her back on the kitchen floor with blood around her body. She was later identified as Andersen’s 82-year-old wife by officials.

Officers started CPR on the woman’s body, which was still warm, and they saw multiple stab wounds on her abdomen. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police saw a large kitchen knife in the sink that appeared to have blood on it, according to court records.

Andersen was brought to the Annandale Police Department, where he told officers that he and the woman had been married for more than 65 years and argued often. During the argument on Thursday morning, Andersen told officials, “I guess I lost my head.”

He stated he didn’t know how many times he stabbed his wife but knew he stabbed her at least once.

Andersen’s next court date is set for Sept. 19.