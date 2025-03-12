Andover electrical fire ignited towels, starting blaze in bathroom

According to the Andover Fire Department, a house caught fire early Wednesday morning after towels in the building’s bathroom caught fire.

Fire crews said they were called to the 13000 block of Orchid Street Northwest at 2:09 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Residents of the building had already gotten out of the house when fire crews arrived and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in the building’s bathroom.

Finding the fire isolated to that area, fire crews were able to ventilate the home and allowed the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team to look into what started the fire.

The team determined a failure of an electrical fixture in the bathroom ignited towels that were nearby, starting the blaze.

No one was injured.