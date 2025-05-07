An iconic sculpture is getting a fresh coat of paint

The Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture at the Walker Sculpture Garden in Minneapolis is getting a facade refresh.

The Walker says the iconic piece of art is getting a fresh coat of paint for the spoon.

The project started on Monday and is expected to wrap up on May 23, during which time crews will do a coating removal, substrate repair and painting.

The sprucing up of the spoon comes a few years after the cherry was shipped off to New York to be restored and repainted. The artistic piece of fruit needs a fresh coat of paint about every 10 years, the Walker says.

The spoon and cherry were first separated in 2009 for restoration and repainting, and then again in 2021, reuniting in early 2022. The sculpture, by artists Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg, debuted at the sculpture garden in 1988 when it opened. It was the first work commissioned for the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

