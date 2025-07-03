Alloy Brewing in Coon Rapids announces closure due to economic struggles

Alloy Brewing in Coon Rapids announced it plans to close down later this month amid ongoing challenges navigating the country’s economy.

“This is not a message we ever wanted to have to share,” the company wrote in a statement. “Alloy Brewing Company will be closing our doors permanently as of a to-be-determined date in mid-July.”

Alloy Brewing said the decision was a difficult one to make, but it was the one they needed to make, as they have faced challenges operating the business amid rising costs and supply chain issues.

“It’s the same old story: Like many small businesses today, we’ve faced rising costs, supply chain hurdles, and an incredible decrease in sales over the last three years that have made it increasingly difficult to operate sustainably,” it said.

Alloy Brewing said it wouldn’t make sense for the company to continue operating amid these struggles.

“We are so incredibly grateful to everyone who shared a pint with us, celebrated milestones in our taproom, and helped us turn a passion into a purpose,” the business said.

The final date for Alloy Brewing hasn’t been decided yet, but the company has stated that it plans to close in mid-July.