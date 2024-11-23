Allina Health moves out of Humana’s Medicare Advantage Network

Allina Health has told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that, in 2025, it will no longer be part of Humana’s Medicare Advantage Network, impacting thousands of users.

According to Allina Health, the change takes effect on January 1, 2025, the start of the new year.

Allina Health claims the reason for the change is that they were unable to agree to a new contract with Humana.

“We negotiated in good faith with Humana over the past several months to remain a participating provider in their Medicare Advantage network,” the organization said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Unfortunately, Humana was unwilling to agree on a new, fair contract. Effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2025, Allina Health will no longer be part of Humana’s Medicare Advantage network.”

Allina Health said the change will impact approximately 17,000 people. However, the changes will not apply to Humana’s pharmacy plans or members of group retiree plans.

Allina Health says they are proactively communicating with patients about their options moving forward and encourage them to learn more about which insurance plans they will be in network with for 2025.