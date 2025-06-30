Allina health care providers vote to authorize strike if contract isn’t reached
Hundreds of unionized health care professionals who work for Allina Health could soon go on strike if a deal is not reached on their first contract.
A 90% majority of doctors, physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners represented by Doctors Council – SEIU voted last week to authorize a strike. They would have to file a 10-day notice before hitting the picket line.
The union formed in October 2023, and after 15 months of bargaining across 45 sessions, members are frustrated that a collective bargaining agreement has not been finalized.
“We voted so strongly to authorize a strike because we are frustrated that we aren’t seeing movement on issues that matter most to our membership including sick time, vacation time, and time away to deal with the demanding job we do,” said Cora Walsh, a family medicine provider at Allina West St. Paul. “We still are trying to finish important work on security and safety in our clinics for both providers and patients.”
Allina employees with Doctors Council – SEIU held an informational picket earlier this month to highlight the ongoing push for a contract.
In a statement, Allina said it is “disappointed” in the strike authorization vote.
“We have made substantial progress in resolving the majority of issues through negotiations. However, we have not been able to reach an agreement on pay and benefits because the union is seeking proposals that represent double-digit percentage increases.
“At a time when Congress is voting on significant cuts to Medicaid and Minnesota health care systems face major financial challenges, a strike would not benefit anyone. Both Allina Health and the union have a responsibility to work toward a fair and sustainable contract that ensures care remains affordable and accessible to the patients and communities we serve.
“We remain committed to offering our providers market competitive compensation packages that fairly reflect the nature of their work.”Allina Health