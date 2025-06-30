Allina health care providers vote to authorize strike if contract isn’t reached

Hundreds of unionized health care professionals who work for Allina Health could soon go on strike if a deal is not reached on their first contract.

A 90% majority of doctors, physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners represented by Doctors Council – SEIU voted last week to authorize a strike. They would have to file a 10-day notice before hitting the picket line.

The union formed in October 2023, and after 15 months of bargaining across 45 sessions, members are frustrated that a collective bargaining agreement has not been finalized.

“We voted so strongly to authorize a strike because we are frustrated that we aren’t seeing movement on issues that matter most to our membership including sick time, vacation time, and time away to deal with the demanding job we do,” said Cora Walsh, a family medicine provider at Allina West St. Paul. “We still are trying to finish important work on security and safety in our clinics for both providers and patients.”

Allina employees with Doctors Council – SEIU held an informational picket earlier this month to highlight the ongoing push for a contract.

In a statement, Allina said it is “disappointed” in the strike authorization vote.