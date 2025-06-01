Alleged drunk UTV driver crashes into Polk County, WI Sheriff’s Deputy, flees crash scene

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin says a suspected drunk driver was arrested early Sunday morning after they reportedly crashed into one of their deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 1:20 a.m., a Polk County deputy and K9 were traveling on Highway 35 near the village of Dresser when they were struck on the driver’s side by a UTV.

While neither the deputy nor the K9 was hurt in the crash, the sheriff’s office said the squad car sustained major damage.

Following the crash, the UTV driver took off but was later located.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and hit and run.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.