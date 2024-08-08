All-You-Can-Drink Milk at the State Fair increasing to $3

Drinking unlimited cups of milk to go with your sweets at the Minnesota State Fair will cost you another dollar this year.

The All-You-Can-Drink Milk Stand, which is run by Midwest Dairy, is increasing the price of bottomless milk from $2 to $3.

A spokesperson for the organization says this is the first increase since 2015, and the upped price is due to big increases in the cost of labor to produce and serve the milk.

The stand has been at the fair since 1955, when it started as a tent on Machinery Hill and served unlimited cups of white milk for ten cents.

The stand eventually moved to its current location at the corner of Judson and Clough, kitty-corner from the Coliseum. They serve white and chocolate milk to fairgoers. It is one of the only unlimited items available at the fair.

Midwest Dairy also runs the Dairy Goodness Bar inside the Dairy Building at the fair, which serves malts, sundaes, ice cream cones, milk, yogurt and cheese sticks.

This year’s specialty malt and sundae Flavor of the Fair is “Rock Star-Berry,” which is a vanilla malt or sundae with strawberries and fruity rice cereal on top.

Midwest Dairy also runs the Princess Kay of the Milky Way contest, where one girl is crowned as Princess Kay the night before the fair starts to serve as an ambassador for Midwest Dairy for her year-long reign. All the finalists have their heads carved into a life-like butter sculpture over the course of the fair.

The butter sculpture cooler is located next to the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 22 – Sept 2.