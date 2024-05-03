‘All Aboard!’ at Union Depot for train store grand reopening

Minnesotans can let off some steam at the Union Depot on Friday as a train store opens its doors to the public.

Choo Choo Bob’s re-opened at the St. Paul rail station on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after recently closing its St. Louis Park location.

The store offers a variety of toys and gifts, including kid-sized trains, interactive train tables, a birthday party room, story times, live music and more.

The grand opening festivities are set to continue through the weekend, with guests receiving 50% off on tickets to the indoor play area through Sunday.

Choo Choo Bob’s is open 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.