‘All Aboard!’ at Union Depot for train store grand reopening

Emily Baude KSTP

Choo Choo Bob’s reopens at Union Depot

Minnesotans can let off some steam at the Union Depot on Friday as a train store opens its doors to the public.

Choo Choo Bob’s re-opened at the St. Paul rail station on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after recently closing its St. Louis Park location.

The store offers a variety of toys and gifts, including kid-sized trains, interactive train tables, a birthday party room, story times, live music and more.

The grand opening festivities are set to continue through the weekend, with guests receiving 50% off on tickets to the indoor play area through Sunday.

Choo Choo Bob’s is open 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.