All 4 falcon chicks have hatched on the MN DNR Falcon Cam

After weeks of eager waiting, all four peregrine falcon eggs have hatched on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources(DNR) Falcon Cam.

On Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS decided to take a look at the DNR’s live stream and found the mother falcon, Acadia, feeding her four chicks.

According to the DNR, all four Falcon Cam eggs hatched over Mother’s Day weekend.

Last year, the falcon couple also laid four eggs, though only three chicks successfully hatched. Tragically, one of the chicks did not survive, though the other two chicks were successfully fledged.

The chicks will spend the next weeks being fed by their parents, who will bring prey back to the nest.

The momma bird will be responsible for most of their brooding and feeding duties. Over the coming weeks, the chicks will grow a second coat of white down feathers and become more active.

Around that time, the DNR will likely evaluate the chicks’ health and band them before placing them back into the nest.

A live stream of the FalconCam can be found on the DNR’s YouTube Page.