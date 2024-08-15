Alcohol reported to be a factor in crash that left 1 person with life-threatening injuries

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that alcohol was a factor in a Wednesday night crash that ejected two people from a truck, leaving one of them with serious injuries.

According to a crash report, a 1999 Ford F150 was entering I-94 from Highway 95 at 7:14 p.m. While merging onto the interstate, the vehicle was reportedly being driven at a high rate of speed.

The driver, identified as a 36-year-old man from St. Paul, lost control of the truck crashing into the median wall. This caused him, as well as his 37-year-old male passenger from Stacy, to be ejected.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the passenger’s injuries were more severe and deemed to be life-threatening. Both were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Minnesota State Patrol said neither of the men were wearing a seatbelt, and both had alcohol in their system.