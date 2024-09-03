Alcohol believed to be a factor in double fatal Burnett County Crash

Two Minnesotans were killed early Saturday morning, and another person is recovering from injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Burnett County, Wisconsin.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said a call from OnStar led them to a crash site at 2:01 a.m. near 28624 East Bass Lake Road in Oakdale Township.

There, authorities found three people inside a vehicle that had struck a tree. One passenger was trapped inside and had to be freed before being flown to a hospital.

The other two occupants of the car, the driver and front seat passenger, were declared dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Layne W. Leitner of Bloomington and the passenger as 34-year-old Kyle R. Orloske of White Bear Lake.

Authorities believe the car traveled 120 feet off the road before hitting the tree. The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested for a crash reconstruction.

While the crash is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said they believe alcohol played a role in the incident.