Alchohol believed to be a factor in fatal snowmobile crash

A snowmobile crash in Cass County resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man from Texas Friday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office(CCSO), deputies received a 911 call reporting that a man had been injured after crashing his snowmobile.

The sheriff’s office said a 50-year-old man from Corpus Christi, Texas, had been driving a snowmobile near 60th Street Northwest in Turtle Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a snow embankment and trees.

The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

CCSO says the crash is still under investigation but said alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.