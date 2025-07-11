Air quality alert issued for northwestern part of state Friday

On Friday, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone in a large northwestern part of the state due to heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued alert runs 12 hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cities that are part of the red alert, which is unhealthy for all, include Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, and International Falls. It’s recommended for people in these areas to reduce physical activities outside and take more breaks.

The upper section of the alert is in purple, which is considered very unhealthy for all. Cities in the purple category include Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth. People living in the purple area should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and stay indoors, the MPCA says.

The air quality alert could be extended into Saturday, according to the MPCA, but air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon.