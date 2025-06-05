Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, extending to 7 p.m. Friday.

The affected areas include Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the Tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

Map courtesy of the MPCA

According to the MPCA, an east-to-west band of Canadian wildfire smoke will drift further south into northern Minnesota. It is expected to arrive throughout the day and evening on Thursday and move back towards Canada on Friday.

Fine particles are expected to reach the red quality air index category, which is considered unhealthy for everyone. This area extends across northwest, north central and northeast Minnesota.

When the area is in red, avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit your time spent outdoors. When it reaches orange, it is still recommended to limit exertion and time spent outdoors.

More information can be found on the MPCA’s website.