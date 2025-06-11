Air quality alert issued for central, southern Minnesota until Thursday night

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the alert for central and southern Minnesota, which will run until 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The areas affected include the Twin Cities metro area, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, Moorhead, Duluth, and the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake and Fond du Lac.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI (Air Quality Index) category, which is considered unhealthy for people with asthma, breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, pregnant people, children and older adults.

People in these sensitive groups should limit heavy exertion and time spent outside, according to the MPCA.

