Air quality alert for southern half of Minnesota Tuesday includes Twin Cities metro area

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday for about half the state, including the Twin Cities and the surrounding metro area.

The alert starts at noon and is scheduled to run until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

During this time the air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive people due to southern winds blowing in pollutants and creating ground-level ozone.

The alert also includes St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and Mille Lacs.

More information about the alert is available online.