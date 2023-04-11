AG Ellison, advocates to discuss gun violence, urge state lawmakers to take action

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared at the Capitol to discuss gun violence as a major public health problem on Tuesday morning.

Ellison was joined by advocates from Protect Minnesota and the Metro Youth Diversion Center at 11 a.m. for a “renewed focus to combat gun violence as a public health epidemic.”

Advocates of gun violence prevention measures cited the recent shootings in Brooklyn Center and Nashville as a reason for gun violence prevention efforts.

The press conference came as state lawmakers return to the State Capitol from their spring break.

Several gun violence prevention measures, including universal background checks, Extreme Risk Prevention Order (ERPO) legislation and community violence intervention funding, are being considered by legislative committees.