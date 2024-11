It’s nearly time to start hitting the slopes — and Afton Alps announced that it fired up the snowmakers Wednesday night in preparation.

Though an official opening date hasn’t yet been announced, the ski resort says you have until Dec. 2 to buy passes.

Once the resort opens, it will be open from 3:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.