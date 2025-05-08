Adult and 3-year-old child injured in Sleepy Eye fire, 4 others sent to hospital

Multiple people were injured in a Sleepy Eye house fire Thursday morning, including a woman who was seriously injured and a 3-year-old boy.

According to the Sleepy Eye Police Department, first responders were called to a fire at 7:01 a.m. in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast.

Police said the house was fully engulfed when they arrived and found two citizens assisting occupants.

A 29-year-old woman was still inside the home and was taken out by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department. She and a 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and then flown to the Twin Cities for treatment. Four other occupants, a 56-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were also taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman is in critical condition, while the 3-year-old is listed as guarded, meaning his injuries were serious, but at the moment are not life-threatening for the time being.

The condition of the four others was not stated by the police.