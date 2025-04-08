Additional burn restrictions placed on several Minnesota counties

More counties have been placed into a spring burning restriction by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

As warm and dry weather increases across the state, burn restrictions have taken effect Tuesday in multiple counties, with further restrictions planned for more counties beginning Monday.

Restrictions will also remain in place for the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright.

“People might not realize how easily a fire can accidentally get out of control when it’s dry outside,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “By restricting burning during periods of high wildfire risk, we’ve significantly reduced the number of wildfires Minnesota has experienced over the past decade.”

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

New counties under a burn restriction as of Tuesday:

Aitkin

Becker

Beltrami

Carlton

Cass

Clay

Clearwater

Crow Wing

Douglas

Grant

Hubbard

Itasca

Kittson

Mahnomen

Marshall

Norman

Otter Tail

Pennington

Polk

Pope

Red Lake

Roseau

Southern St. Louis County

Stevens

Traverse

Wadena

Wilkin

Counties in a byrn restriction beginning Monday, April 14:

Cook

Koochiching

Lake

Lake of the Woods

Northern St. Louis County

The DNR says burning restriction will be adjusted as conditions change; daily updates on Minnesota’s fire risk and burn restrictions can be found HERE.