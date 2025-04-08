Additional burn restrictions placed on several Minnesota counties
More counties have been placed into a spring burning restriction by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
As warm and dry weather increases across the state, burn restrictions have taken effect Tuesday in multiple counties, with further restrictions planned for more counties beginning Monday.
Restrictions will also remain in place for the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright.
“People might not realize how easily a fire can accidentally get out of control when it’s dry outside,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “By restricting burning during periods of high wildfire risk, we’ve significantly reduced the number of wildfires Minnesota has experienced over the past decade.”
The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.
New counties under a burn restriction as of Tuesday:
- Aitkin
- Becker
- Beltrami
- Carlton
- Cass
- Clay
- Clearwater
- Crow Wing
- Douglas
- Grant
- Hubbard
- Itasca
- Kittson
- Mahnomen
- Marshall
- Norman
- Otter Tail
- Pennington
- Polk
- Pope
- Red Lake
- Roseau
- Southern St. Louis County
- Stevens
- Traverse
- Wadena
- Wilkin
Counties in a byrn restriction beginning Monday, April 14:
- Cook
- Koochiching
- Lake
- Lake of the Woods
- Northern St. Louis County
The DNR says burning restriction will be adjusted as conditions change; daily updates on Minnesota’s fire risk and burn restrictions can be found HERE.