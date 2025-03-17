Adam Fravel appeals murder conviction

Adam Fravel, convicted to life in prison for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury, appealed his Winona County conviction on Monday, March 17.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, an appellate court public defender requested all of Fravel’s trial exhibits just over two months ago.

Fravel’s defense indicated that he planned to exercise his right to appeal at his sentencing.

RELATED: Adam Fravel sentenced to life in prison for murder of Madeline Kingsbury

Fravel’s appeal has yet to be entered publicly in Minnesota’s appeals court record.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

Fravel, convicted to life in prison for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury, intends to appeal his case, according to Minnesota court documents.

Chief Appellate Public Defender Cathryn Middlebrook filed requests for all of Fravel’s pretrial, trial, and post-trial exhibits “in a review of his conviction and sentence.”

The filings were made Monday, Jan. 13.

RELATED: Convicted murderer Adam Fravel booked into St. Cloud prison – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Middlebrook is listed as “counsel for defendant” on Minnesota court filings. She also serves on the Minnesota State sentencing guidelines commission.

Winona County judge Nancy Buytendorp granted her access to the exhibits on Jan. 13, as “the request for access is appropriate for legal representation.”