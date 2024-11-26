Accused shooter takes plea deal in February homicide, expected to get over 13 years

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that a man accused in a February homicide has taken a plea deal.

In exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Marvin Dancy, 46, is expected to get over 13 years(166 months) in prison, court officials said.

Court records show that a count of illegal firearm possession was dismissed.

As previously reported, officers responded to Handy Stop convenience store on a report of a shooting. There, they found Wence Ledell Edwards, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.