A Minneapolis recreation center is closed due to a sewer issue

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) said that Morris Recreation Center closed on Tuesday due to a sewer line issue.

Programs at the facility are canceled for the day. It’s unknown how long it will take to repair the sewer line, but MPRB says they will send out a notification when the building can re-open.

Keewaydin Recreation Center is the closest facility to the closed rec center. It is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.