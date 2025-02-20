‘A high risk to public safety’: Authorities searching for man accused of 3 sexual assaults

A man who police say is responsible for multiple sexual assaults in St. Paul has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Rakai Eugene Davis is wanted on a warrant for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in November.

The documents also state that Davis’s DNA has been matched with two other sexual assault cases that occurred on Dec. 9, 2024, and May 27, 2023. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct from the December case, and charges are pending in the 2023 case.

At 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, St. Paul Police were called to the 1740 block of Clear Avenue for a report from a woman who said she had been raped and assaulted by a man who called himself “Michael,” who was later identified by police as Davis.

The woman told police that she had been invited by Davis to meet with him at the house after the two had talked through a dating app and exchanged phone numbers.

When the woman arrived, she said she followed Davis to the back of the house, where he put an arm around the back of her head and pointed a handgun at her before striking her with the gun.

Police said the woman suffered a seizure as a result of the hit, and Davis had to give the woman medication to stop it. Davis then reportedly sexually assaulted the woman in the garage of the house.

According to the report, the woman attempted to get Davis’ DNA during the assault and intentionally placed his hands on a car, which left his fingerprints.

Davis allegedly told the woman to leave after the assault, reportedly taking her Rolex watch and making her leave her purse behind. Court documents state the woman was taken to the hospital, where Davis’ DNA was recovered.

The woman said her body was in serious pain after the assault.

Police spoke to the property owner of the house, an 86-year-old woman, who said she had returned home around 10 p.m. and believed she had closed her garage door before falling asleep around 11 p.m. and woke up to police knocking on her door.

Court documents state Davis had given the appearance that he lived at the house to the victim.

Davis’ DNA was later collected in another sexual assault at the same location a month later, on Dec. 9, and found that the DNA matched with the Nov. 3 case. His DNA was then further matched to another Clear Avenue sexual assault that occurred in 2023, with his DNA being “100 billion times more likely to be the contributor than any other unknown, unrelated source.”

Court documents state Davis is not in custody and has a nationwide warrant out for his arrest. Court documents also state he is considered a high risk to public safety.