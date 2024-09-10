‘A broken piece of glass with historic and sentimental value’ stolen from Wayzata 9/11 memorial

On the eve of the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, police are asking people to help them find an artifact stolen from the Wayzata 9/11 memorial. The Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition nonprofit is also offering a $1,000 reward.

According to the press release, Wayzata police were informed about vandalism to the memorial on Aug. 29. Initially, officers were told that the glass artifact was smashed, but in looking at scene evidence, police believe the piece of rubble from Ground Zero was “forcefully removed.”

The memorial in Panoway Park, dedicated in 2021, is in memory of all 9/11 victims and first responders, including Gordon (Gordy) McCannel Aamoth Jr., originally from Wayzata, who died in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

The stolen item was a piece of glass found near Aamoth’s body at Ground Zero by a New York City police officer.

While the item has no monetary value, it is of sentimental value to Aamoth’s family, friends and the community.

The reward is being offered for the safe return of the artifact with no questions asked.

If anyone has any clues to the location of the piece of glass, people are urged to contact Wayzata police.