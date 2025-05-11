9 people displaced after Minneapolis apartment fire

The Red Cross is helping nine people after a fire at an apartment building on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Talmage Avenue Southeast for a 2 1/2 story residential duplex fire just before 6:45 p.m., with flames showing from the second porch. Officials added that fire had spread to the eaves and walls.

The residents exited the building, and the bulk of the fire was extinguished, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported; however, the Red Cross was called in to help nine residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.