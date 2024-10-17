9 injured in Redwood County school bus crash

Nine people were injured in a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Redwood County.

At around 8:15 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on Highway 7 at the intersection of 280th Street.

According to authorities, a Ford F550 was going north on Highway 7 when a school bus going east on 280th Street didn’t yield the right of way at the intersection.

As a result, nine passengers on the bus received minor injuries and were brought to the hospital.

Officials add that the bus was owned by 4.0 School Services, Inc. and provided service to the Wabasso Public School district.

The crash remains under investigation.