Missing person alert canceled for 89-year-old with dementia last seen in Frogtown area

The Minnesota BCA has canceled the missing person alert for Hyacinth Findlator as she has been found.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the St. Paul Police Department is asking for help in finding an 89-year-old woman.

Hyacinth Findlator was last seen at her residence in St. Paul, in the Frogtown area, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

She was last wearing a dark blue dress with a floral design, and usually wears an OfficeMax baseball-style hat that is red, black and white, officials say.

Findlator weighs 170 lbs. and is 5’4″ tall with brown eyes and gray eyes.

She uses a black walker to move around and is reported to have dementia.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should contact St. Paul police at 651-291-1111