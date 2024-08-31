81-year-old motorcyclist killed in Fillmore County crash

A single-vehicle car accident killed a Rochester man Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser east on Highway 30 in Fillmore County around 10:40 a.m.

When at Mile Marker 258.5, authorities said the motorcycle left the roadway on the right and entered the ditch.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the man’s name and more details on the crash at 8 p.m. Saturday.