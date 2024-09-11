8 men arrested in Bloomington on suspicion of soliciting minors

Bloomington police on Wednesday announced the arrests of eight men suspected of soliciting sex from minors.

The arrests were part of an undercover operation conducted in early August alongside the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Richfield police.

“Whatever we can do to prevent any more victims from having to become survivors, we’re gonna do,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference. “And I firmly believe that arresting these eight people prevented eight more people from being victimized.”

Police say all the suspects believed they were communicating with someone between the ages of 13 and 15. Seven of those arrested have officially been charged, and another is set to be charged later this week.