8 businesses near George Floyd Square file lawsuits against Minneapolis

There are now eight businesses near George Floyd Square who’ve filed lawsuits against the city of Minneapolis, claiming their businesses have suffered because the city failed to open the intersection and 38th and Chicago in a timely and safe manner.

Attorney Michael Healey represents all of the business owners in the suit. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS why his clients are seeking financial compensation.

“The complaint represents both Cup Foods and seven other business owners at the intersection essentially that their businesses were destroyed by the conduct of the city,” said Healey.

The plaintiffs are seeking $49 million, according to court records.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim they’ve lost income, employees and their property values have dropped significantly.

A city spokesperson issued a statement which said, in part, “As with all areas of the city, MPD provides 24/7 emergency response to the 38th and Chicago area. Chief O’Hara has assigned two officers to a dedicated beat in this area, focusing on community engagement, relationship-building, and collaborating with local businesses and residents.”

The next court hearing is later this month.