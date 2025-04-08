78-year-old woman killed in Scott County crash with semi

A woman was killed in a crash with a semi truck in Jordan Tuesday afternoon, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

A 27-year-old was driving a Peterbuilt Tractor Truck south on U.S. Highway 169 and a 78-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Outback west on Minnesota Highway 282.

The woman drove into the intersection and was hit by the semi, authorities said. She was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured in the crash.

The woman’s identity is expected to be released late Tuesday night.