75-year-old drowns in Hubbard County

A 75-year-old man drowned on May 30 in Nevis Township, according to a news release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the drowning just before 6 p.m. on 8th Crow Wing Lake at Starlight Bay Resort. The caller said his father had fallen into the lake and was unconscious.

When deputies got there, the victim was out of the water and first responders were giving him medical care, authorities said.

A man told deputies that he and his father, 75-year-old William Delmore, were fishing on the dock. Delmore’s son went to their cabin to use the bathroom and when he came back, found his father face-down in the lake.

With help, he was able to pull his father to shore.

Medical personnel got to the scene and pronounced Delmore deceased.