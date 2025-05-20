74-year-old woman killed in Andover crash; driver charged, accused of driving drunk

A two-vehicle crash in Andover on Friday killed an Andover woman, and the driver of the other vehicle is accused of driving drunk.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 165th Avenue Northwest and 7th Avenue Northwest in Andover.

The press release says that Aloysius Kenneth Johnson, 48, was driving a pickup truck westbound on 165th Avenue Northwest when he collided with an SUV driven by 74-year-old Alice Marie Stack.

Stack was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

On Monday, Johnson was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

The complaint says that when deputies responded to the crash, they found a Ford pickup truck with no one inside and a car in the ditch with a woman in the vehicle.

Two witnesses told police that they saw a man wearing a black t-shirt and with ginger hair stumbling away from the truck and running into a wooded area.

Police found Johnson walking on Valley Drive northwest, while seemingly drunk and with dried blood on his body and face.

While being taken into custody, the court document says that Johnson asked police what was going on, and after being told there was an accident, he said he wasn’t driving.

Johnson’s wife came to the scene and identified his truck. She told police that they had been at a bar in Oak Grove where he had been drinking and eating. She said he refused to ride home with her and instead was following her in his truck, but that at one point he sped up and turned a different direction at an intersection.

In a post-Miranda interview, Johnson said he drank three to four vodka sodas at the bar and was the driver and only person in his truck, but said he did not remember the crash.

Johnson has his first court appearance on Monday, where his bail was set at $400,000 without conditions or $200,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.

Johnson has a prior DWI conviction from 1998.

The incident is under investigation.