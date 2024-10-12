74-year-old killed in Nicollet County crash

One woman is dead after a Thursday afternoon crash in Nicollet County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Subaru Impreza was going east on Washington Avenue in St. Peter when it collided with a Peterbilt Semi going south on Highway 169.

The driver of the Subaru, 74-year-old Mary Stephanie Palen, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi sustained no injuries.

The incident report states that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.