A crash in Nicollet County Thursday night took the life of a woman.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. on Highway 169 at the intersection of Washinton Avenue South in St. Peter.

There, a Subaru was driving east on Washington Avenue when it collided with a southbound Peterbilt Semi.

The driver of the Subaru, 74-year-old Mary Stephanie Palen, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Semi was not injured in the crash.