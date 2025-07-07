74-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in parking lot of Faribault Walmart

A 74-year-old man died at the hospital after being hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Monday morning, according to Faribault police.

Officers were called to the crash around 9:48 a.m. at 150 Western Avenue. Investigators believe the man was pinned against the wall by a vehicle that was backing up.

The 74-year-old victim was initially conscious and semi-alert, but his condition “quickly deteriorated,” and he died from his injuries at the hospital.

While the crash is still under investigation, authorities say they’ve ruled out impairment as a possible factor.