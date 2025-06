The Minnesota State Patrol said a cyclist was killed Saturday evening after they collided with a vehicle in Rice County.

The state patrol said an Oldsmobile being driven by a 56-year-old man, headed west on Water Street when it collided with a bicycle going north on Water Street in Northfield around 6:49 p.m.

72-year-old Chunfeng Chu was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The Oldsmobile driver was not injured.