72 workers to be permenantly laid off from Austin pork processing plant

A ‘WARN’ letter from Fortex says 72 employees will be permanently laid off from the Quality Pork Processors plant in Austin, MN, according to a notice from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

According to the letter, the layoffs are due to a sanitation contract ending on May 3, with workers being offered the opportunity to be relocated to other Fortex facilities in the area.

The facility employs about 1,250 people; it is unknown if those affected by the layoff are represented by a union or which specific positions are being impacted.