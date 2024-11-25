70-year-old flown to hospital with serious injuries after falling down the stairs, authorities say

A 70-year-old western Minnesota man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after falling down the stairs, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home that was under construction in Evansville around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The man was found at the bottom of a set of stairs and was then flown to the hospital.

Investigators believe the man was working in the home and fell down the stairs or had a medical emergency that caused him to fall down the stairs.