7-year-old found unresponsive during swimming lesson at St. Cloud YMCA

A 7-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being found unresponsive during her swimming lesson, according to St. Cloud police.

First responders were called to the YMCA in St. Cloud around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a child being found underwater in the pool. Bystanders were giving the girl CPR.

Authorities say the girl was attending a swimming lesson when she was found unresponsive under the water. It’s unknown how long she was underwater.

An off-duty officer and a physician who were at the YMCA immediately helped with first aid.

The girl was brought to the hospital. Police didn’t give any additional information on her condition.