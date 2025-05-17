67-year-old killed in Rice County crash wasn’t wearning a seatbelt, State Patrol says

A 67-year-old man who was killed Friday after his vehicle collided with another on a wet road was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Craig Eugene Johnson, 67, of Nerstrand, MN, was driving a 2014 Ford Escape in the eastbound lanes on Highway 246 around 1:42 p.m.

A GMC Yukon, driven by a 44-year-old woman from Kenyon, MN, was driving west on the highway when the two vehicles collided near 170th Street East.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Johnson was killed in the crash, and the other driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She, according to the State Patrol, was also not wearing a seat belt.

The state patrol said road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.