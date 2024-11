A Foley man was killed in a crash in Mount Morris Township Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Robert Rothfork, 64, was driving south on Sage Road at 6:47 p.m. when he went into the ditch. When first responders got to the scene, Rothfork was unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders were able to get a pulse from the man, but he died at a St. Cloud hospital.