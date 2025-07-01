62-year-old shot while running in Sauk Rapids

A 62-year-old woman was shot while on a run in Sauk Rapids on Sunday morning, according to a report from the city’s police department.

The shooting happened around 10:38 a.m. on River Avenue North. No one was seen with a firearm in the area.

According to authorities, the bullet struck the woman in the forearm and had to be surgically removed at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who has information about someone shooting a firearm in St. Cloud, Le Sauk Township, Sartell or Sauk Rapids on Sunday morning to contact them — the phone number listed on the department’s website is (320) 251-9451.