61-year-old dies days after St. Croix County motorcycle crash

A 61-year-old New Richmond, Wisconsin, man died days after being involved in a motorcycle crash in St. Croix County, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders were called to the crash just before 7 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of County Trunk Highway T and County Trunk Highway G in Erin Prairie Township.

According to authorities, Richard VanWagner was driving a motorcycle northbound through the intersection, failed to yield to traffic and was hit by a car. The car had the right of way, the sheriff’s office said.

VanWagner was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on Sunday. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.