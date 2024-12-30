60-year-old killed in Crow Wing County crash

A 60-year-old man was killed in a Maple Grove Township crash on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of County Road 23.

Investigators say the man, from Onamia, was driving south on the road when the vehicle went off the road and into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.