6-year-old suffers severe foot injury after being run over by lawnmower

A 6-year-old is being treated for a severe foot injury after being run over by a lawnmower.

On Saturday the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Cushing after receiving a call that a child had been run over by a lawnmower. According to the sheriff’s office, a 27-year-old woman from Cushing was mowing the lawn on a riding mower when she backed up and accidentally ran over the foot of a 6-year-old boy. The boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with a severe foot injury.

Authorities said the power take-off was engaged when the incident happened.