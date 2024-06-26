6-year-old seriously injured in suspected accidental shooting in Wabasha County

A 6-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday evening in what Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said is likely an accidental shooting.

Deputies responded to a report of a child who was shot at a home in Elgin around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting occurred outside the home.

A single shot injured the child in the arms and abdomen, authorities said.

As of right now, investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

After the investigation, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for consideration of charges.