6 escape house fire that caused extensive damage in Brooklyn Center

The Brooklyn Center Fire Department says two adults and four children were able to safely exit a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 1:05 a.m. on the 5900 block of Washburn Avenue.

According to the department, the fire caused extensive damage to the house, garage and two cars, and required assistance from five other cities to put out the fire.

The department told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that fire crews had left the area by 6 a.m.